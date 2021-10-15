Abro flays PTI govt over non-transfer of EOBI to provinces

Muhammad Khan Abro, a member of the governing body of the Sindh government’s labor department’s Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, said that the ILO Pakistan has been tirelessly working to promote and improve labor-friendly laws in Pakistan, and if someone needs to do more for the laborers, it is the PTI’s federal government which has been an obstacle in transferring the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), which should have been handed over to the provincial governments under provincial autonomy and the 18th amendment, it is still with the central government, which is causing some problems for the workers.

The federal government does not want workers to prosper, he said. Otherwise, he added, the institutions that should be constitutionally vested in the provincial governments are still with the federal government, which is causing problems faced not only by the workers but also by the industrialists. There should be a one-window solution to workers’ problems, but the federal government is an obstacle, Abro said.

Abro further said that if one thing is certain that if the workers are prosperous then not only the institutions will develop and get more productivity but also it will lead to increase in exports and this is the reason. The Sindh government wants labor-friendly laws to be implemented at any cost.

He said that workers cannot prosper without industrialists and that is why the governing body of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution fully protected the interests of both industrialists and workers, as the prosperity of industrialists is the guarantee of prosperity of workers.