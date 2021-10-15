Fawad, Qadri chair meeting to review arrangements for events of Eid Milad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri jointly chaired a meeting to review arrangements for various events of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

The ministers said according to the directives of the Prime Minister, Eid Milad-un-Nabi would be celebrated in a grand manner. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for holding the functions on the

auspicious occasion of Eid Milad. In the meeting, preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Rehmat-ul-Alamin Scholarships were discussed in detail. The meeting was informed that there would be two major events on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, one at the Presidency and the other at the Convention Center where the Prime Minister would address.

Chaudhry Fawad said the name of the Holy Prophet (SAW) was the message of the truth, in the light of which the nation would move forward. By creating awareness among the people about the “Paigham-e- Pakistan” on the occasion of the “Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alamin” celebrations, the formation of a society based on tolerance and peaceful coexistence was being made possible. He said life and teachings of the Holy Prophet ( SAW) were a practical example for the whole society, and the nation should follow his teachings in practical lives.

The ministers termed the announcement of the establishment of the Rehmat-ul-Alamin Authority a welcome step. Through this authority, the young generation would be made aware of the history of Muslims and aspects of the Islamic Revolution. Noorul Haq Qadri said Ummah could solve problems by adapting lives to the teachings of the Holy Prophet. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has released a schedule of various topics till October 20 in connection with Ashra Shan-e- Rahmat.