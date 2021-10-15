Dispirited student commits suicide after intermediate exam result

JARANWALA: In a shocking and sad incident, a student committed suicide in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala tehsil on Friday, according to police.

They said Hasnain Sarfaraz was upset over his performance in the intermediate exams 2021.

His score was 820, lower than that of his classmates. Due to this, he felt disheartened and decided to end his life, the police said.

All the nine boards of Punjab announced the results of Intermediate Part I, II (Annual) Examinations 2021 the other day. Students can look for their results by visiting the websites of education boards.

Announcing the results, Lahore Board Chairman Prof Mirza Habib said 162,000 candidates appeared for the examination. He said that the passing ratio stood at 98.1pc.

“Less than 2 percent of candidates failed to appear in the exam,” he announced.

It is noteworthy that the boards had conducted the papers of optional subjects due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while grace marks were awarded to students in compulsory subjects.