Military and govt on the same page, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has refuted the reports regarding differences between the government and military leadership over the appointment of the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

While talking to reporters in the Parliament House, the information minister maintained that the situation is “Allhamdollillah fine”.

“Everyone, at the turn of every hour, is trying to twist the matter to amass some popularity.”

He further said that the process of DG ISI’s appointment has started and will complete soon and that “there’s no dispute between the government and the military”.

“Everyone is on the same page.”

Earlier in a post on social media, Chaudhry asserted the game that a certain section wanted to play on the issue of the appointment has failed.

“Now it is being said that the prime minister will conduct an interview for the appointment of the new DG ISI. Meetings before such appointments are a normal practice,” he said. He added that it’s highly condemnable to make such meetings controversial.