CM Jam Kamal to meet PM Imran today

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who is facing a no-confidence motion filed by disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) MPAs, will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

Sources said CM Jam Kamal Alyani will take the PM into confidence on important matters. He will also inform the PM on the political situation of the province.

He will brief PM Imran Khan about efforts thus far made to pacify enraged BAP leaders.

It is noteworthy that Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha called on the prime minister the other day.

On Wednesday, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak held a meeting with BAP interim president Zahoor Buledi. He also met other disgruntled Balochistan MPAs in Islamabad.

According to sources, Khattak told the disgruntled Balochistan lawmakers to resolve the issues amicably. They replied that they would accept no option other than “minus Jam Kamal”.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Manzoor Kakar, Senator Kauda Babar, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Naseebullah Bazai, and other angry MPAs were also present in the meeting, sources said.