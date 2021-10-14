PPP will form next government: Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari asserted on Thursday that PPP will form the next government in Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists after an appearance before an accountability court in Islamabad, Asif Ali Zardari said that the “next turn” to form a government in the centre will be of the PPP.

Zardari. about the duration of accountability said, “The process will continue till the country’s economy does not come down further.”

Zardari files acquittal plea

Earlier, the former president appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad. He filed an acquittal plea in a Rs8 billion suspicious transactions case.

During the proceeding, his counsel Farooq Hamid Naek argued that the court cannot indict Zardari after the new NAB ordinance.

“No allegation about harming the national exchequer has been leveled against my client in the case,” the lawyer said. He added that the case did not come under corruption and corrupt practices.

Hence, the accountability court has no jurisdiction to hear the case, argued the lawyer.

Zardari’s counsel said that an allegation relating to Rs150 million worth of registered sale deeds has been leveled against his client. And, as per the case, he paid the amount through bank cheques.

He said that the bank cheques did not belong to Asif Ali Zardari.

“First of all, tell me whether this petition is admissible or not?” asked the judge.

The lawyer also pleaded with the court to issue a notice to NAB and seek its reply. And said he would then give his arguments on it.

Meanwhile, the judge reserved the verdict over the admissibility of the petition. He also added that he would announce his decision shortly.