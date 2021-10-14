Punjab reports 231 fresh dengue fever cases today

LAHORE: The Punjab province reported 231 new cases of dengue fever during the past 24 hours.

Out of the 231 new cases, the provincial capital reported 146 cases.

At present, a total of 1,383 patients of the mosquito-borne disease are under treatment in hospitals across the province. Of them, 740 are under treatment in Lahore hospitals.

The number of dengue fever cases reported so far this season has climbed to 5,133. Whereas, 16 people have succumbed to the disease.

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi reported 315 new dengue cases in the past 24-hour period.

190 cases were reported to have emerged in Rawalpindi alone taking the city tally to 1,200. Sadiqabad, Dhok Kala Khan, Airport Society, Gulistan Colony, Eid Gah are the most affected areas of Rawalpindi.

Separately, in Islamabad, at least 125 fresh dengue cases occurred during this period.