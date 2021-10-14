Hungary fans clash with police during England qualifier

LONDON: Hungary supporters clashed with police at Wembley as a fan was arrested for racist abuse of a steward during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against England. Just moments after kick-off, trouble flared among the pocket of around 1,000 Hungarians in one corner of the stadium. Dozens of Hungary supporters charged at stewards, who were forced to retreat before police wielding batons arrived. The fighting continued for several minutes before riot police finally restored order in the stands and the stadium concourse. Police had taken extra security measures in a bid to avoid problems with the Hungarian ultras. But the incident occurred when they moved in to arrest one Hungary fan for a racist comment to a steward. Hungary’s supporters also booed when England players took the knee before kick-off and held up a banner protesting against the anti-racism gesture. The English Football Association said they would report the incident to FIFA and launch an investigation of their own. It was not the first time Hungary fans had caused problems during their meetings with England in the qualifying campaign.













