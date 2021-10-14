IG Punjab meets delegation of under training ASPs

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that improving performance of supervisory officers, especially circle officers, is the need of hour for protecting rights of citizens and improving public service delivery.

He expressed these views while talking to an eight-member delegation of under-training ASPs completing practical training in different districts of the province at the Central Police Office in Lahore on Wednesday.

He said that the role of supervisory officers is key in modern policing and change in police station culture; therefore, police officers should ensure easy delivery of justice to people by taking sides with the aggrieved. IGP said that supervisory officers should take best performance from subordinates and the force should be given full confidence by adopting kind behaviour, politeness and good manners, so that they can serve people without any fear.

On the other hand, do not avoid the most strict departmental action against job shirkers, incompetent and corrupt officers and officials, he said, adding that that preferring posting in difficult places at the beginning will enable one to excel in professional career because the field experience will help you face all the challenges in upcoming valuable field exposure.

DIG Headquarters Shahzada Sultan, while briefing IG Punjab, said that these under training ASPs have completed their field attachment. Abdullah Ehsaan at Hafizabad, Awais Ali Khan at Sheikhupura, Khurram Mahesar at Bahawalpur, Anam Tajmal at Gujarat, Rehmatullah at Okara and Kainat Azhar Khan at Kasur, Akhtar Nawaz at Narowal and Shehzad Akbar at Rahim Yar Khan completed their field attachment during which they were imparted practical training in all matters from working of police station at grass root level to supervisory level.

On this occasion, the trainee ASPs briefed the IG Punjab about the experiences and observations gained in the field attachments. IGP Punjab while talking said that feedback received from the ASPs is crucial. He further said that police service is a sacred profession in which the world and the hereafter can be improved by serving oppressed citizens.