Doctor arrested for drugging, filming obscene videos of female colleagues

LAHORE: On Tuesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a doctor of Jinnah Hospital Lahore for drugging and then filming inappropriate videos of female doctors and nurses.

The doctor was involved in recording obscene videos and used them for blackmailing female colleagues.

However, fifty such clips have been recovered from his mobile phone, FIA said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is started.

Earlier, on October 4, a woman filed a complaint in Lahore police station against the suspect involved in publicising videos of the complainant from an unknown number.