Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting of film ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced wrap-up for his upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial movie ‘Raksha Bandhan’ that also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay posted a candid picture featuring himself sharing a hearty laugh with Aanand. He also shared that the movie shoot was completed on Monday night.

“Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan – laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster,” he tweeted along with the snap.

The film shoot was wrapped up in Delhi. Initially, the film had gone on floors on June 21 this year.Directed by Aanand and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

‘Raksha Bandhan’, helmed by Aanand, is a heart-tugging story of the indelible bond between a brother (Akshay Kumar) and his sisters, essayed by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth.

The film has been written by Aanand’s longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for movies like ‘Zero’, ‘Raanjhanaa’ and the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise. It will be presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand.

The movie, backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films is all set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.