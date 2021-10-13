Megan Fox shares she’s suffering from body dysmorphia

Megan Fox, who is known to be one of the most gorgeous women in the world, shared that she suffers from self-image issues. Speaking to British GQ Style, the 35-year-old revealed that she suffers from body dysmorphia, which is a disorder that can cause anxiety and stress as one can’t stop thinking about a flaw in their appearance which can make it incredibly difficult to function in daily life. While the Transformers star did not share the specifics of the disorder she shared that she has “a lot” of insecurities. “Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities,” she remarked. “We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she said.













