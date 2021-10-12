Dengue diagnosed in 113 people in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Right when Pakistan is dealing with the COVID pandemic, another epidemic-like infection, dengue, is on the rise. Dengue has been detected in 113 people in the 24-hour period on Tuesday in the federal capital.

The rural area of Islamabad noted 78 dengue cases while 35 emerged from the urban areas today. With these numbers reported today, the sources said the tally has reached 1,342 in total.

The sources in the health department have confirmed that Islamabad also has seen five deaths due to the virus.

According to reports, the Punjab government has declared a medical emergency at public health facilities in Lahore. This is because of the rising number of dengue cases amid rainy weather.

The health department also instructed all doctors on leave to report to their respective medical facilities. They to deal with the growing number of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases reported in Punjab.