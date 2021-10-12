Pakistan records a major decline in COVID-19 cases since June 21

On Monday, Pakistan recorded the lowest number of single-day infections, since June 21. According to the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 18 deaths and 689 new cases in the last 24 hours.

After adding the new cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,259,648. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,152.

Moreover, a total of 42,476 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan on Monday, whereas, the positivity ratio stands at 1.62 percent the lowest in many months.

However, in the last 24 hours (Monday), 1,180 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,189,742.The number of patients in critical care was 2,280. The NCOC stated that there were no patients currently on ventilators in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 463,167 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 436,442 in Punjab, 176,048 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,201 in Islamabad, 33,083 in Balochistan, 34,354 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,353 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.