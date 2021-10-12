Im roars to US PGA Tour title in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES: South Korean Im Sung-jae torched the TPC Summerlin course with nine birdies in a nine-under-par 62 on Sunday to win the PGA Tour’s Shriners’ Children’s Open by four strokes. Im’s impeccable day included a 30-foot birdie to open his round and five birdies in a row from the ninth through the 13th as he built a 24-under-par total of 260 in Las Vegas. That was plenty for a player who started the day three shots off the pace and finished with his second US tour title, four strokes in front of American Matthew Wolff. Wolff had five birdies in a three-under-par 68 that put him on 20-under 264. He sneaked past a group that shared third on 19-under: Australian Marc Leishman, Slovakian Rory Sabbatini and American Adam Schenk. Leishman climbed the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 that featured nine birdies and one bogey. Sabbatini fired a 64 and overnight leader Schenk settled for a 70. Im, the PGA Tour’s 2019 rookie of the year, had captured his first title at the 2020 Honda Classic.













