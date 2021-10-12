Don’t allow children to watch ‘violent’ ‘Squid Game’: school warns parents

Survival thriller Squid Game has become Netflix’s latest hit worldwide and this dystopian drama has alarmed concerned people over how this may reflect on kids, who may be inspired to replicate the ghastly game.

The ‘problem’ lies on a wider spectrum than some think. In England, a primary school issued a letter to parents expressing concern that children who have watched the brutal depiction this thriller are pretending to shoot other children in the playground as a way of re-enacting the show.

“It has come to our attention that a number of our children are watching Squid Game on Netflix. We have noticed an increased number of children starting to play their own versions of this game in the playground – which in turn is causing conflict within friendship groups.”

The school administration stressed in the letter for parents’ awareness that ‘Squid Game’ drama is rated a 15 for a reason

“Children who are watching this are being exposed to graphic realistic scenes of violence,” the letter lamented to the parents and added that sadly “children are acting out this behaviour” in the playground which it said will not be tolerated.

The school administration stressed in the letter for parents’ awareness that Squid Game drama is rated a 15 for a reason.

It’s not appropriate for the school going children and thus they should not be allowed to watch it, letter advised. “Any child who mimics or demonstrates these behaviours, parents will be called upon and sanctions applied.”

Please be aware of the dangers of this TV programme for your children and reinforce positive behaviours.

“Also please explicitly share that pretending to shoot one another is not appropriate – nor acceptable. Please support us in keeping your children safe,” the letter noted.