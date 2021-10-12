NAB to give high priority to mega corruption cases

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Chairman, NAB said that NAB will give high priority to mega corruption white collar crime cases and would not spare all those who have after devoured billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis through corruption and corrupt practices.

The NAB has no affiliation with any individual, party or organization but with the country and is performing its duties. He said that eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as it not only halts the progress of the country but also usurps the rights of the deserving people. Pakistan is facing the challenge of corruption which is the root cause of all problems being endured by the country. He said that NAB has chalked out a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy comprising awareness, prevention and enforcement under “Accountability for All” policy. Besides overhauling and perfecting working procedures in order to make NAB a more credible and reputed organization to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations.

The chairman said that NAB has rejuvenated by implementing his Accountability for All Policy across the board under the slogan of “NAB’s Faith-Corruption free Pakistan.” The results have yielded excellent dividends. Well Reputed national and International Organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have not only lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption but in the Gillani and Gallup Survey about 59 percent people have shown their confidence in NAB.

He said that NAB during the present management of NAB has brought big fish to justice for the first time and recovered Rs. 539 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly from Oct 2017 to September 2021 that no one previously had ever been able to accomplish since the establishment of the anti-corruption watchdog in 1999, besides overall recovery of Rs. 819 bullion, NAB has filed 1277 corruption references in the various learned Accountability Courts which are under adjudication and their approximately worth is 1335 billion.

He said that not just in Pakistan alone, NAB has now emerged as a role model for countries under South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which includes India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. NAB heads the SAARC anti-corruption forum. It is a focal organization for Pakistan under the United Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). NAB has also signed a unique Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China to extend cooperation in tackling corruption and to oversee CEPC projects being under process in Pakistan.

Among other achievements of NAB, it has established a state of the Art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi besides establishing its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Training Academy at NAB Headquarters. The academy is meant to train and equip its investigation officers with modern techniques to investigate white collar crimes on the basis of lessons learnt in order to eradicate corruption.

In order to streamline the working of NAB, NAB has also ensured that a highest degree of transparency and merit is maintained at all levels of enforcement. From complaint verification to the final stage of filing a reference full level of transparency is maintained, guided, supervised and closely watched and an innovative concept of combined investigation team (CIT) has been introduced in order to benefit from collective wisdom and to improve the quality of investigation on the basis of solid evidence as per law.