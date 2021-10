HABIBMETRO lit up its head office building, located at main II Chundrigar Road, to promote breast cancer awareness. HABIBMETRO has also joined hands with Pink Ribbon to support the cause. HABIBMETRO Bank customers can now donate to Pink Ribbon through HABIBMETRO’s internet banking and mobile app.

Moreover, to create breast cancer awareness among its female employees, HABIBMETRO has organized an awareness session along with free mammography for its female staff.