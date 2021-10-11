Audiotape of tiktoker, associate surfaces online in Minar-e-Pakistan case

LAHORE: An audiotape of a conversation between a female TikToker, who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14, and her associate emerged online on Monday.

In the 25-second audiotape, Tiktoker Ayesha Akram and Rambo talk about extorting money from suspects. Former had identified them during an identification parade.

Rambo inquires about the number of the suspects she has picked out for their alleged involvement in the assault, to which the woman replies that there are a total of six suspects.

“How much money should we take from each one of them? Rambo is then heard asking her. “Most of the suspects are poor,” he carries on.

“They can hardly give Rs0.5 million,” Ayesha Akram responds before the conversation between the two concludes.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Shariq Jamal relayed they are examining the audiotape. Rambo’s mobile phone has been seized, he said, adding the accused confirmed the veracity of the phone call.

We are making this telephonic conversation part of the case, the police officer said.

DIG Jamal expressed the hope that more details would come to the fore during the investigation.

On Oct 9, a Lahore court granted a four-day physical remand of Rambo and seven others in the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case. Police also arrested Rambo and his seven accomplices on Friday. The victim alleged that his associate was the mastermind of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. The incident saw a mob of 400 people assaulting her on August 14.