PDM meets today to plan long march to Islamabad

A crucial meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led by its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be held in Islamabad on Monday (today), a private TV channel reported.

The meeting will be attended by heads of all political parties of the alliance formed against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to the TV report, Fazl called prominent PDM leaders wherein it was decided to offer the incumbent government a ‘tough time’ from every front. The huddle will mull recommendations made in the meeting held in Karachi, and seek conclusive opinion of the members regarding the aspects related to the long march planned for Islamabad.

The participants of the all-crucial meeting will also consider the opposition’s role in the upcoming joint session of the parliament. It would also consult on Afghanistan’s current situation and opposition’s joint strategy in this regard.

A day earlier, the PDM had called for early elections in the country, adding that holding elections is the quickest way to recommence Pakistan’s journey towards prosperity. The demand was put forth by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as they addressed a press conference following a meeting at the latter’s residence.

Shehbaz had said all political parties and the masses demand free and fair elections in the country, which is the ‘only way to take Pakistan forward’. He termed immediate elections the ‘need of the hour’ and the ‘only way forward’ for Pakistan amid rising inflation and economic crisis.

Fazl had said the PDM alliance is steadfast and serious in achieving its goals of ousting the incumbent government – which was the original motive when the alliance was formed in September last year. He had said a ‘historic’ public gathering would be held in Faisalabad on October 16 and a large gathering would take place in Dera Ghazi Khan on October 31.