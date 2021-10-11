Water scarcity a burning issue for Islamabad residents

Water scarcity has become a worrisome issue for the residents of sector G-13 of Islamabad where demand for supplying the water facility from external sources is escalating due to a sharp increase in its population and minimal availability of tankers and storage tanks in the sub-sectors.

This was the crux of a meeting arranged by the United Residents Organization (URO) of Sector G-13 to discuss the residents’ basic issues including water, security, taxation, maintenance, cleanliness and development work.

The meeting was informed that shortage of water was a major issue faced by residents who have been unable to perform their daily chores in a hassle-free way.

Though, the civic agency has been helping FGEHA by providing the limited number of water tankers, the increased population coupled with less availability of water resources and storage tanks had increased water’s demand manifold, the meeting was told.It was observed that bringing water to G-13 from external dam sources was inevitable.