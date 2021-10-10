Taapsee walks the ramp for Gaurang Shah at Lakme Fashion Week

Taapsee Pannu walked the ramp as showstopper on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week.

The Rashmi Rocket actor walked for designer Gaurang Shah. She looked pretty in a mint and purple Jamdani sari from the designer’s collection ‘Chaand’.

The sari featured bright floral motifs on the pallu and the hem. She wrapped the long pallu across her back and carried it under her right hand.

The sari was paired with a matching full-sleeved high-neck blouse that had a similar print.

“The saris of Chaand are diverse in their weaves – woven in Benaras, Kota, Srikakulam, Uppada, Venkatagiri, Kashmir and Paithan, they were later embroidered. In some cases, a single sari has been worked upon by two or three clusters,” Gaurang Shah wrote on Instagram.

Further describing the collection, Lakme Fashion Week wrote on Instagram, “The collection is inspired by the moon rising in the heavens above with pulsing beams of radiant moonlight to waken and transform the world. Crafted using the legendary and complex Jamdani weaving technique and its innovative diversity, the ensembles represent the magical creations woven from Dhaka, Benaras, Kota, Srikakulam, Uppada, Venkatgiri, Kashmir and Paithan.”

Taapsee’s attire was accessorised with a pair of big jhumkas and a red bindi. She adorned her hair with flowers and sported minimal makeup.