Labour dept project to be a beacon of hope for workers: Abro

Muhammad Khan Abro and Abdul Wahid Shoro, Employee Representatives of the Governing Body of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, a subsidiary of the Sindh Provincial Government’s Labor Department, while addressing a dinner hosted by various labor union leaders in Karachi, said that the Sindh Labor Department is taking a historic step in collaboration with Nadra for the welfare of the laborers of the province, after which more doors of benefits will be opened for the workers and the obstacles in performing various tasks at the administrative level will be removed.

Muhammad Khan Abro, Employee Representative of the Governing Body of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, assured full cooperation to the workers’ representatives on the occasion and said that we have stood as a wall against those who are robbing the workers of their rights. It is the motto of Saeed Ghani, the provincial labor minster that every possible step should be taken for the welfare of the workers, he further paid thanks to provincial government of Sindh for taking every step to ensure implementation of labor policies across the province and giving the laborers their due right.