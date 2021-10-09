Pakistan Army: An Epitome of Glory

The highly professional Pakistan Army is, undoubtedly, the most vigorous and organised in the world. There is a set procedure of promotions, postings and reshufflings in the Pakistan Army. No one can even think of promotions or postings by using the influence of any high-ups, unlike other institutions. Such reshufflings take place as per the set rules in one of the most organised armies of the world. A similar reshuffling took place in the Pakistan Army just recently in which Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was posted as Corps Commander of Peshawar. He was replaced by Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed headed the best intelligence agency in the world for almost two-and-a-half years while getting many achievements and success for the country. He will definitely raise the glory of the Pakistan Army during his stint as Corps Commander Peshawar while continuing to be a lethal threat to the enemy. He is currently at the fourth position on the seniority list of the Pakistan Army. The United States left Afghanistan during the tenure of Faiz Hameed as DG ISI and now the whole world admits the role of our spy agency in the ouster of the US. India was also very upset over Faiz Hameed’s visit to Afghanistan. The institution that went to its peak during the tenure of Hameed will further get more success under the command of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

Hailing from the 28th Punjab Regiment, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum belongs to the 77th long course. He held the commanding positions at the western border, LOC and in Balochistan. He has also headed the Infantry Brigade in South Waziristan. It is also to his credit that he headed an infantry brigade in both Kurram Agency and volatile Hangu district during Operation Zarb-e-Azb that was meant to uproot the menace of terrorism from the region. Moreover, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum also served as Inspector General FC Balochistan during the operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. He was recently serving as Corps Commander Karachi before being posted as DG ISI. It is evident by his whole career that he is a professional General who will take the ISI to new glory by following the policies of his predecessor.

Moreover, Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed has been posted as Corps Commander Karachi while Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood will now serve as President of National Defence University (NDU). Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed was earlier working as President of NDU. He remained in this office for almost two years where he gave a new dimension to this institution. I also got a chance to directly learn from him when I was in the NDU for two weeks for a course under his supervision. I came to know during my stay at NDU that Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed was very hard-working and a professional general. NDU is a university and a think-tank that also works for the capacity building of the officers. It also arranges seminars, workshops and special courses designed for the army officers. It also holds programs for the training of journalists and media persons. Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed will definitely work efficiently as Corps Commander Karachi as he has also served as DG Rangers Sindh when he was a Major General.

Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer was posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala while Lt Gen Asim Munir has been made Quarter Master General. Major Gen Muhammad Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of Lt Gen and he will work as Adjutant General of Pakistan Army. It is one of the most important offices of the Pakistan Army in which the Adjutant General is responsible for the manpower and discipline of the institution. He has to decide regarding the punishment of army men internally. Newly appointed Quarter Master General Lt Gen Asim Munir was earlier serving as Corps Commander Gujranwala. He has also served as DG ISI before Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. Newly appointed Corps Commander Gujranwala Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer was earlier working as Adjutant General. He has also served as GOC Lahore.

All these postings and promotions are a routine practice in the Pakistan Army. All these generals, including Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, reached the coveted offices after getting hard training from the Pakistan Army. They bravely fought all weathers, both in fields and in the offices. They do not need any appreciation, unlike the politicians even though they serve the nation day and night with complete dedication. They are definitely the best officers who reached the peak of their careers after getting thorough training. They are the assets of this nation and they will raise the glory of the Pakistan Army through their hard work while serving this country.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.