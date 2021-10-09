Pakistan reports 955 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

On Friday, Pakistan again recorded less than 1000 COVID-19 cases. According to the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has reported 29 coronavirus deaths and 955 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

However, the overall death toll surged to 28,087. After adding the new cases, the number of total infections now stood at 1,251,188.

Moreover, a total of 44,557 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan on Friday, whereas, the positivity ratio stood at 2.14 percent.

Statistics 9 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,557

Positive Cases: 955

Positivity %: 2.14%

Deaths : 29

Patients on Critical Care: 2644 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 9, 2021

During the last 24 hours (Friday), 1,222 patients have recovered from the virus however, the total recoveries stood at 1,186,749. The number of patients in critical care was 2,644.

Furthermore, 462,295 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 435,512 in Punjab, 175,584 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,058 in Islamabad, 33,069 in Balochistan, 34,326 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,344 in Gilgit-Baltistan.