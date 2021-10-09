FFC holds Extraordinary General Meeting

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held Extraordinary General Meeting at its Head Office, Rawalpindi, thus establishing a quorum of 59 percent with representation from all major equity holders which included Fauji Foundation, State Life Insurance Corporation, Deutsche Bank, Allied Bank, Citi Bank and representatives from various other Corporate bodies and institutions.

Brig Asrat Mahmood, SI(M) (Retd), Company Secretary FFC, opened the house. He apprised the shareholders of the special business to elect Directors of the Company for a period of three years commencing from 09 October 2021 to 08 October 2024 in terms of Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017.

Chairman, Mr. Waqar Ahmed Malik and Chief Executive and Managing Director FFC, Lt Gen Tariq Khan, HI(M) (Retd) graced the occasion, welcomed the New Board and lauded the services of the outgoing Board Members. They also responded to shareholders’ queries and assured FFC’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and to provide sustained earnings to the valued shareholders despite the challenging circumstances.