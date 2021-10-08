TME, PAGE sign MoU to boost girls education across Pakistan

The Millennium Education (TME) and Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) joined hands by singing an MoU to establish a relationship to cooperate in a broad range of areas and to work together for the promotion of Girls Education across Pakistan says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by the Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Ms. Fajer Rabia Pasha, Executive Director of Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education and their team members. The core aim of this collaboration is to bridge the gender gap in education in Pakistan. PAGE will provide a platform for the students of TME to go into communities and create initiatives around them.

Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education PAGE is a non-profit organization working nationwide to improve the status of girls’ education. It is an umbrella organization working towards building an enabling environment for gender equity in education, employment, rights, and leadership.

The Millennium Education is one of the biggest private school systems in Pakistan with a legacy of over 35 years of academic excellence and quality education. Speaking on the occasion, CEO & Founder The Millennium Education Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq said that an estimated 22.5 million children are out of school, and the majority of them are girls which is an alarming situation as this number would increase further if we don’t do anything now. He also highlighted that through this MoU, PAGE and The Millennium Education shall provide a platform to TME learners to positively contribute back to the community which will produce beneficial results in terms of enabling learners to acquire life skills and knowledge that shall help them to strive in the 21st century. Engagement in these activities will provide them with a practical life-time experience and shall fuel their need for self-actualization. He further added that learners will also get a chance to explore that their actions and work that they shall do as a part of the community engagement programme does, make an impact in society. This shall further expand their perspective about the world and develop empathy and leadership skills.

Addressing the Audience, Executive Director PAGE Ms. Fajer Rabia Pasha emphasizes that this dynamic partnership shall mutually benefit both the organizations in achieving our common goal of making education accessible to each and every child of Pakistan, in particular to girls for empowering and leading them towards a path of success and bright future. Every child has a right to learn and get a good quality education, regardless of gender, where they live or their circumstances. If a girl is educated, she can make informed choices from a far better range of options, educating girls saves lives and builds stronger families, communities and economies.

The Millennium Education has a global vision and holds true to local perspective and needs while accomplishing its vision.