PM orders rapid assessment of Balochistan earthquake

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to express condolences on the death of 22 people. 22 people have died and many injured in an earthquake in parts of Balochistan.

“My condolences & prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones,” Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He ordered immediate assistance to be provided to the quake-hit people.

The prime minister further called for immediate assessment of the damage brought on by the earthquake. Therefore, timely relief and compensation can be provided to the affected people.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 rocked parts of Balochistan early Thursday morning. It killed at least 20 people and injuring over 200 others, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the epicentre of the quake was near the province’s Harnai district. It had a depth of 15 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman.