KP, COPHC to boost cooperation on Gwadar Port

China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) Pakistan and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have agreed to further enhance cooperation between the Gwadar Port and the province of KP.

In this regard, according to Gwadar Pro, a “constructive and fruitful” meeting was held between Chairman and CEO COPHC Zhang Baozhong and KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra-led team including Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries and CEO KPBOIT and SEZA Hassan Daud Butt in Peshawar.

As Gwadar port is turning out to be a hub of maritime trade in the whole region, KP creates a link between Gwadar Port and Afghanistan and landlocked Central Asian countries. Taimur Khan Jhagra said that KP is a land of opportunities, which is a connecting link between Gwadar Port and Afghanistan and beyond.

“Zhang Baozhong proposed a MoU between COPHC and KPBOIT for more cooperation,” said Hassan Daud Butt, adding, enhanced cooperation between Gwadar Port and KPBOIT will benefit the entire region.

Hassan Daud Butt briefed Chairman COPHC about growing business opportunities in the province and the facilitation KPBOIT offers to the local and foreign investors. Last year in October, landlocked Afghanistan started Gwadar for transit trade. Gwadar Port under CPEC is a gateway for Afghanistan and central Asian states, as it is the shortest way for them to sea. COPH Pakistan is a branch of COPHC Limited, which is an emerging and fast-growing company in Hong Kong. COPHC has taken the command of the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone under an agreement. COPHC is developing Gwadar into a hub of maritime trade in the whole region.