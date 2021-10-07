Porto Montenegro invites Pakistanis to experience winter

Pakistani travellers and thrill seekers now have the chance to experience a life less ordinary in the heart of Europe.As the world’s first platinum-status marina, Porto Montenegro is the perfect destination to escape to this winter. With its idyllic Adriatic location in the UNESCO protected Bay of Kotor, proximity to three international airports, 450 marina berths, pristine mountains for skiing and year-round sunshine, it appeals to residents, boat owners, charterers and guests alike during the out of season months.

Porto Montenegro welcomes and caters to the needs of the yachting community, offering a host of berthing benefits throughout the winter. The award-winning marina gives access to some of the best cruising grounds in the Mediterranean, such as the Croatian archipelago and Greece, with average high temperatures of 21° in October – which only drop to an average of 13° in December – and over 280 days of sunshine each year, it is the ideal place to enjoy Europe’s most impressive natural areas of beauty all year round. Within a three hours’ drive from Boka Bay is Tara Canyon, the second deepest canyon in the world, as well as Lake Skadar, on the border of Montenegro and Albania, which is the largest lake in Southern Europe and a pristine wilderness, often overlooked by the tourist trail.

Within Porto Montenegro itself, there are many restaurants and international shops to explore. A new venue, the Onyx Bar & Garden by Beluga, has recently launched at the Regent Porto Montenegro – a five-star hotel with over 120 luxury suites and apartments. For foodies, Forza Porto brings authentic Boka delicacies with a modern and sophisticated twist, whilst its sister restaurants Marea on the village Town Quay and Panorama at the PMYC Pool, combine traditional Mediterranean cuisine with a blend of Northern Montenegrin-inspired culinary specialties, meat dishes and specially curated wines. Shopping highlights include a flagship Dior and a Five Star Fashion Boutique, which houses luxury brands including Ralph Lauren, La Martina and Gant are among the ten new retail outlets recently added to the village.