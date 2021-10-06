PM Khan, Bill Gates talk about polio eradication, Afghan humanitarian support

ISLAMABAD: Co-chairman Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the polio annihilation in Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation between Bill Gates and PM Khan, they talked about the steps to remove poliovirus from Pakistan and providing services of the financial foundation to Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said the country has reported only one case of wild poliovirus this year and the progress against crippling disease is positive. Thereupon, Bill Gates pledged to continue full support to Pakistan in removing the crippling disease from the country.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI spoke with Mr.@BillGates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), on Tuesday, to discuss polio eradication efforts and the Foundation’s support towards improving nutrition as well as financial services in Pakistan. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/TUE69x479f — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 6, 2021

Furthermore, Both the leaders also discussed the health system of Afghanistan and talked about relaunching the anti-polio campaign in Kabul. They discussed the importance of the continuation of polio campaigns in Afghanistan to stop the disease and protect Pakistan’s recent achievement towards ending polio.

Moreover, PM Khan asked Bill Gates to consider providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. He said half of Afghanistan’s population is living below the poverty line, which needs financial support. Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with Afghanistan.

Earlier, on the telephonic conversation, matters of mutual interest, ways to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the economy and health, polio eradication drive, Ehsaas program, and other issues had been discussed between both leaders.