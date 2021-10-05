PM Khan turns 69, Twitter floods with birthday wishes

Today marks the birth of Pakistani cricketer-turned politician Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi who was born on 5th October 1952 in Lahore, to a well-off Pashtun family in Mianwali. Social media platforms flooded with birthday wishes for the prime minister.

Imran Khan is the 22nd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the head of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and a former World Cup winning captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Moreover, Imran Khan received education from Aitchison College and the Cathedral School in Lahore and then got admission at the Royal Grammar School, Worcester. He graduated from Oxford’s Keble College in 1975. At the ripe age of 18, he made his international debut in a 1971 Test series against England. Khan was a member of the team till 1992, served as captain on several occasions between 1982 and 1992.

On the occasion of his birthday, Khan’s political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, thanked the leader for being an “inspiration” and said he had taught his followers to “never give up.”

Dear Prime Minister, thank you for the inspiration through your resilience. You have taught us to live a passionate life for the causes we believe in and to never give up on them.

The PCB wrote on Twitter: “3,807 runs and 362 wickets in Tests, 3,709 runs and 182 wickets in ODIs, the third leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests.”

Furthermore, many other users took to the internet to post messages of good health, happiness and long life to the incumbent premier, who is followed by millions of fans across all social media accounts.

