Sam Burns wins Sanderson Farms to capture second PGA title

WASHINGTON: Sam Burns reeled off four birdies in five holes on the back nine Sunday to win the Sanderson Farms Championship and capture his second career US PGA crown. The 25-year-old American fired a five-under par 67 in the final round to stand on 22-under 266 after 72 holes at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. That was good enough for a one-stroke victory over Americans Nick Watney and Cameron Young on the PGA course nearest to Burns’ home in neighboring Louisiana. “It’s huge,” Burns said of the victory. “I enjoy coming to this place every year, closest I get to playing at home. Such a fun week.” A fourth-place pack on 268 including Sweden’s Henrik Norlander and Americans Hayden Buckley, Andrew Landry and Trey Mullinax. Burns, ranked 25th, won his first US PGA title at the Valspar Championship in May and took his second thanks to solid drives and approaches all week.













