Silkbank Credit Cards hit another innovation milestone

Silkbank, one of the fastest Credit Card issuers in Pakistan, has partnered with Silverlake, a technology powerhouse, to successfully deploy the Mastercard module for the launch of Mastercard Credit Cards. With this deployment, Silkbank is all set for the pilot launch this month and the commercial launch next month, November 2021.

Shahram Raza Bakhtiari, Director Retail Banking Silkbank commented on this successful deliverable: “The successful launch of Mastercard is in line with Silkbank’s robust Consumer Strategy. We are fully committed to heavily investing in technology to cater to our many new initiatives, which are technology-driven and will create a competitive advantage for us by creating solutions for our customers that are ahead of the technology trend. Silkbank & SilverlakeSymmetri’s well-founded and fruitful partnership goes back many years. SilverlakeSymmetri’s expertise and state-of-the-art card management system have always enabled Silkbank to achieve its business and strategic objectives.”

Maris Ozolins, Chief Operating Officer at SilkverlakeSymmetri commented on this successful collaboration, saying: “We understand that every customer is unique; hence we bring hyper-personalized and configurable technology together with experience to execute the transformation. Our customized avant-garde technology that involves continuous improvements through innovation, combined with our unparalleled expertise, are known to provide compelling and differentiated benefits to our customers for decades. Our methodologies are proven not solely on technology, but the commitment and expertise behind that technology, which has ensured our 100% successful track record for over 30 years.”