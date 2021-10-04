PRCS, TRC send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC)on Saturday has sent a consignment of food package for 16,000 people in Afghanistan. The aid was handed over jointly by PRCS and TRC officials to the representatives of Afghanistan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) during a simple ceremony at the Torkham border crossing point.

PRCS, TRC officials, representatives of ARCS and volunteers attended the ceremony.

The humanitarian aid was delivered to Afghanistan under the joint project of Pakistan and Turkey. 33 tonnes of food supplies contain food package with consumable items includingred bean, pasta, sugar, rice, cooking oil and chickpeasetc for distribution among the affected Afghan population.

In his message on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said that PRCS is serving the suffering humanity to the best of its capability and without any discrimination. He said Pakistan and Turkey have always stood side by side with people in distress. He also paid rich tributes to the TRC for their magnanimous support and long-term partnership with the PRCS in humanitarian interventions in the last decades. “The TRC has always fulfilled its commitment to support PRCS as a reliable partner in case of any disaster or emergency,” he said.

Abrar ul Haq said thatpeople of Afghanistan are facing immense challenges due to the crisis and Covid-19. “In Afghanistan conflict, extreme drought, pandemic have adversely affected the people, with thousands displaced by the recent conflict, and millions more suffering high levels of acute food shortages,” he said adding that this humanitarian assistance is the expression of solidarity with the vulnerable people of Afghanistanamid these challenging times.