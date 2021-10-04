Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s body to be taken back to Pakistan tomorrow

On Tuesday morning, the body of legendary comedian and actor Umer Sharif will be taken back to Pakistan from Germany.

The veteran comedian died in Germany on October 2. He was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia in Nuremberg where he landed for a short period to be later taken to the United States (US) through an air ambulance for medical treatment.

On the other hand, his death certificate has been issued in Germany.

After returning to Pakistan, Sharif’s dead body will be laid to rest at the Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard in Karachi as per his wish.

Earlier, the Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said that the comedian had wished to be buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard. He said that the provincial government was processing his burial there.