Over 3.8m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 101.65pc increase

Seed cotton equivalent to over 3.8 million or exactly 38,46,463 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till October 1st 2021 registering an increase of 101.65 percent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 3.4 million or 34,23,329 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 1.4 million or 14,95,878 bales, registering a surplus of 103.03 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when arrivals were recorded at 7,36,760 bales.

Sindh generated over 2.3 million or 23,50,585 bales registering an increase of 100.77 percent compared to corresponding period of the previous year when arrivals were recorded at 11,70,758 bales. Textile mills bought 33,03,500 bales while exporters purchased 3600 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2021-22.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figures of 11,34,028 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 3,92,900 bales.

Total 556 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 5,39,363 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.