Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett launch their ‘Love for sale’ album

Global star Lady Gaga and collaborator Tony Bennett launched their new album ‘Love for sale’ recently.

The 10-song-album is reportedly a tribute to Cole Porter. This album has been released under Columbia Records/Interscope Records.

Interestingly, the ‘Love for Sale’ album marks the second collaborative effort between these two. The first time they worked together was seven years ago, on their ‘Cheek To Cheek’ album.

‘Cheek To Cheek’ had topped the Billboard 200 and Billboard’s Top Jazz Albums charts at the time and went on to win a Granny for Best Traditional Pop Vocal album of 2015.

‘Love for sale’ album includes songs such as ‘It’s De-Lovely’, ‘Anything Goes’, ‘Night and Day’, ‘Love for Sale’, ‘The Lady’s in Love with You’, ‘Do I Love You’, ‘I Concentrate on You’, ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’, ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’, ‘Just One of Those Things’, ‘You’re The Top’, ‘So In Love’, ‘Let’s Do It’ and ‘Dream Dancing’.

The album’s first launch event started with ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’ performances at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall in August, and its titular track. It’s been announced as the legendary 95-year-old singer’s final studio recording, following Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Agencies