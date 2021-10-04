Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 4 October 2021 is being sold for Rs. 97400 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 4 October 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 113600 Rs. 104133 Rs. 99400 Rs. 85200 per 10 Gram Rs. 97400 Rs. 89283 Rs. 85225 Rs. 73050 per Gram Gold Rs. 9740 Rs. 8928 Rs. 8523 Rs. 7305

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

