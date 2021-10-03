Chairman PCB indirectly warns board officials drawing handsome salaries

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja in an indirect warning to the board’s officials drawing handsome salaries asked to justify their positions by work.

Two days ago during Imran Khan’s Enclosure in Gaddafi Stadium, PCB chairman was speaking to the board’s employees which included its directors, lower management and ground staff members. He said, “We have to cut the expenses of the board. Have one cup of tea instead of two, use the air conditioner less and turn off the lights when you leave your offices.”

Focusing on his plans to reform Pakistan’s cricket he said, “If our team does not become the number one team in the world, there is no reason for all of us to stay here.” “We have to work to justify our presence here,” he added.

Raja stressed on reforms from the grassroots level, which include improvement of the condition of pitches in Pakistan. On Friday, the PCB chairman delivered a warning to the coaches of domestic provincial teams, saying that “people who will do a good job will stay, others will go home.”

The PCB chairman expressed distrust over the coaches’ performances and issued them clear directives to improve their performances.