HabibMetro wins prestigious ADB award

HabibMetro received the ‘Leading Partner Bank In Pakistan’ award at the Asian Development Bank’s seventh annual Trade & Supply Chain Finance Programme Awards 2021. As nmany as 24 banks were recognised in 27 categories at the virtually conducted TSCFP Awards.

This is the fourth time that HabibMetro has won this award (previously it received this award in 2020, 2016 & 2015). HabibMetro also won the Best SME Trade Bank in 2016 and the Best SME Deal award in 2017.

Commenting on this achievement, Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO HabibMetro Bank said, ”We are honored to be recognised as Asian Development Bank’s Leading Partner Bank In Pakistan at their prestigious T&SCFP Awards 2021. We owe this recognition to the patronage of our clients and dedicated efforts of our staff, which have enabled us to be the leading trade finance bank of Pakistan.” HBZ provides banking services in 10 countries around the world (Switzerland, UK, UAE, Pakistan, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa, Kenya, and representative offices in Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan). The Group, which is incorporated in Switzerland, completed 50 years of operations in 2017.