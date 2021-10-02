Oil sales increase by 26pc YoY in Sept: report

Sale of oil products increased by 26 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 1.93 million tonnes in September 2021 as compared to 1.52 million tonnes in the same month of the last year. According to analysts at Topline Securities, the same trend is likely to remain largely similar on a month-on-month (MoM) basis due to rising pump prices, lower transportation activity, and lower furnace oil demand. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Pakistan oil sales are likely to clock in at 5.8 million tons, which will be the highest quarterly sales since the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017-18. Growth in oil sales in September 2021 has mainly been driven by higher petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD) sales that were up by 23 percent YoY and 46 percent YoY, respectively. This has been on account of increased economic activity and rising car and bike sales. Furnace Oil sales also increased by 8 percent YoY to 0.4 million tons. Company wise data shows that Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan (SHEL) and Attock Petroleum (APL) remained major gainers whereas Hascol Petroleum (HASCOL) lost market share. PSO sales improved by 39 percent YoY to 1.0 million tons as the company continued to witness higher sales in all fuel segments with its market share increasing to 50 percent in September 2021 as against 46 percent in September 2020.













