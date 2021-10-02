‘From Zaidi’s Archives’ — opening ceremony of photo exhibition held at Lok-Virsa

National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) held the opening ceremony of From Zaidi’s Archives, a photo exhibition of Shahid Zaidi’s works, at New Art Gallery on 30th September, 2021.

Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training was the Chief Guest. In addition, the New Art Gallery at NIFTH was also inaugurated by Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, along with Ms. Ghazala Saifi (Parliamentary Secretary), Mr. Asif Hyder Shah (Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division) and Mr. Talha Ali Khushvaha (Executive Director, NIFTH).

At the opening ceremony, a documentary on the history of Shahid Zaidi and his work over the years was presented to the guests.

Established in 1930, Zaidi’s Photographers is a family owned photography business in Lahore. It was set up by Syed Mohammad Ali Zaidi, who having learn his skills from his father in Allahbad, migrated to Lahore

Established in 1930, Zaidi’s Photographers is a family owned photography business in Lahore. It was set up by Syed Mohammad Ali Zaidi, who having learn his skills from his father in Allahbad, migrated to Lahore. The studio has over this period, proudly photographed thousands of persons and personalities. It has singular honour of photographing Quaide Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The exhibition includes portraits of Rajas and Maharajas, Queens, Mehtars and Walis as well as notables of the time. Through these images, one is taken down memory lane to a time of diversity and harmony.

The exhibition will remain on display at New Art Gallery, NIFTH (Lok-Virsa) for another 2 weeks from 10am to 8pm, and is open to the public.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok-Virsa) was established in 1974 with the mandate to promote cultural heritage and its role in economic reforms, investment, industry, education, literature, poverty alleviation, human rights and human development.