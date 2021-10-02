Fakhr-e-Alam takes $40 million stake in Galaxy Racer

World’s fastest growing ESports company partners with Pakistani celebrity and entrepreneur Fakhr Alam. Actor, musician, TV personality and entrepreneur Fakhr-e-Alam has partnered with one of the fastest growing Esports companies in the world to expand into Pakistan, UAE based Galaxy Racer. Galaxy Racer has a global footprint with a subscriber base crossing 400 million worldwide and valued at $1.5 billion and with Fakhr-e-Alam as its newest partner. Ki, is now all set to come to Pakistan. As a result of the new deal Fakhr-e-Alam has taken a $40 million stake into the company and will be responsible for all operations in Pakistan.

Galaxy Racer has been growing exponentially with new acquisitions around the world, including the one by our very own actor, singer, TV host and icon, Fakhr-e-Alam. The company’s aim is to become the largest digital influencer in the world bringing Esports, influencer content and e-commerce together. The company is aiming for a NASDAQ listing in the next 3 years. The global CEO of Galaxy Racer Paul Roy said “We are delighted to be entering Pakistan. With one of the largest young populations in the world, we have great expectations from this market, and we look forward to taking Pakistani gamers and influencers to global audiences.”

Fakhr-e-Alam, who was the first ever Pakistani startup entrepreneur to be invited by Google to their Mountain View HQ in 2017 said “Pakistani youth holds the key for the future of Pakistan. We want to see Pakistani youth participate and compete globally. We all know Pakistan has plenty of talent. It’s time to invest in this talent and give that talent a global platform, and that’s what we will be doing with Galaxy Racer.”

Galaxy Racer is all set to make some major announcements regarding Pakistan in the days ahead during Dubai EXPO 2020.