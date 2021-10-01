Golf calendar for October to provide thrilling competitive activity

LAHORE: The national golf calendar for the month of October brings forth lively and stirring action in the arenas like Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Rawalpindi Golf Club, PAF Skyview Club, Quetta Golf Club and Islamabad Golf Club. The second and third days of October will be all women’s days as lined up are two tournaments that lure women of enthusiasm, fervour and zealousness to compete in golfing combats and in the process reveal their talent and adroitness in contests that involve application of golfing skills. On 2nd October, Women’s Golf Day Pakistan Tournament will be held simultaneously at Islamabad Golf Club, Lahore Garrison Greens and Defence Authority Golf Club Karachi. Eligibility requirements are that it is open to all women amateurs who are members of a Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) affiliated club and offers competitive golfing in categories ranging from handicap 0-12, 13-24, 25-36, junior girls 14 and below and seniors 60 years and above.

Right next day, on 3rd October, takes place the 3rd Hi Tech Ladies Golf Tournament at Royal Palm Golf Course and will be open to ladies of Lahore and invitees. Minaa Zainab, the tournament director, highlighted that categories for this golfing turnout are gold for handicap range 0-15, silver for handicap range 16-24 and bronze for handicap range 25-36 and also participating will be junior girls. Interestingly, over the past few years the system has propelled to the front forceful and flamboyant names like Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, Ghazala Yasmin, Suneyah Osama, Humna Amjad and Daniah Syed. When they become a part of golfing race, they stand out as exceptional performers.

From 7th October, the 29th Prime Minister Open Golf Championship 2021 gets going at the Rawalpindi Golf Club. With features and distinction oriented attributes like Open Championship, Rs 7.5 million prize money, a hole in one car and the attraction of competing on a grand golf course formulates the championship into an event of standing and esteem. That it will attract professional champions like Shabbir Iqbal, M Matloob, M Munir, Ahmed Baig and quite a few top ranked players to compete is a happening of significance. Golf fans will get a chance to see wonderful players in action and an endless source of amusement and amazement as far as magical golf play is concerned.

From Rawalpindi the action moves to PAF Skyview Golf Course in Lahore. All prepared to host the noteworthy title bearing Punjab Open Golf Championship is the newly elected team at the Punjab Golf Association, the Management team at PAF Skyview and the allied sponsors. After the Punjab Open concludes, golfers of standing will then be turning their travel movement towards the Quetta Golf Course. Ready to welcome them with an amiable and affectionate touch will be the Balochistan Golf Association and the Quetta Golf Club organising team and enable participation in the Bolan Open Golf Championship. Prize Money will be succulent and hospitality sublime. Towards the month end, the Federal Ladies Amateur will be another sparkling event for women. Managed. Concluding championship of the month fancies to be the Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour Tournament for second tier golf professionals. To be contested at the PAF Skyview Golf Course, this represents a prodigious initiative for those golf professionals who do not earn a place in the principal and premier professional golf playing ranks but through this option can hope to enhance earnings and keep up their association with the game.