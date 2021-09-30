Rupee falls 52 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 52 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs170.48 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs169.96. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs171.4 and Rs172.4 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 19 paisa and closed at Rs198.84 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.65, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of Rs1.91 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs230.49 as compared to its last closing of Rs232.40. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 14 paisa each to close at Rs46.41 and Rs45.44 respectively.













