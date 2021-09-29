5 killed, 15 injured after van falls into drain in GB

As many as five people were killed and over 15 injured when a van carrying mourners to a Chehlum procession fell into a drain in Nagar district of Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said.

Rescue 1122 Gilgit spokesperson Tariq Aziz said the van met the tragic accident when it was negotiating a narrow curve near Danyore bridge at Karakoram Highway. Resultantly, he added, the van plunged into a drain, causing the death of five people and injuring over a dozen.

The bodies and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Rescue officials said three of the injured persons were in critical condition and they were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least 20 mourners were injured when a landslide hit their vehicle in Nagar district. They were moved to District Headquarters Hospital, Gilgit. The injured persons were aged between 14 and 20. Earlier In May this year, at least five people were killed when a car they were travelling in plunged into a deep ravine in Diamer district. The police had said the incident occurred due to speeding in the hilly area.