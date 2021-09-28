Health, Junk Food and Corporate Interests

Health has emerged as the new wealth along with the new normal in prevailing pandemic times. An essential reminder that a common-sense-related priority has been brought to our collective consciousness quite ironically. Yet, embracing the concept of health in its actual dimensions, as detailed by the definition of the World Health Organisation, is still a far-fetched reality. This can be verified by cross-checking the budgetary allocations of many powerful or/and important countries on their arms deal, and military operations in comparison to their actual expenses on health, reproductive health, mental health, primary education, disability-inclusive education, poverty eradication, employment opportunities and instituting mechanisms for effective observation of human including women rights.

Perpetuation of patriarchy and hollow slogans on gender equality and mainstreaming of the marginalised voices are also retaining their escalation due to ensconced deception in the social development industry. Consequently, thriving of the situation as usual meaning launches of glossy reports in immaculate English; execution of hasty polls and ceremonial activities in the name of stakeholders engagements; a materialisation of expensive foreign tours/missions, including government officials (required for sanctioning many funded decisions) of developing countries; hiring of powerful candidates to get ” successful implementation” of ad-hoc projects, lucrative salary packages and fringe benefits of the lucky few in all development platforms remains standard practice. How can anyone who understands the name of the game guised in a diplomatic lexicon, even dare to even identify such loopholes in the system, when one’s own sustenance is dependent on this malfunctioning system? Biting the hands that feed you is not a pragmatic choice that few courageous while paying the price too, make for a purpose to create social good with integrity and keep the dream of development i.e., better lives for all and social equality still alive. As an ordinary follower of this fraternity, I am attempting to draw the attention of human rights defenders, political activists, public policy advocates, concerned officials and decision-makers in governments and dominant development agenda shaping platforms towards junk food imperialism. It is a neglected tragedy and catastrophe in the lives of people, especially the young.

The glorification, affordability and accessibility of junk food as a choice and expression of freedom for our youth should be a matter of grave concern.

Being a heavily populated country with the largest cohort of young people, Pakistan should urgently address this issue. Our research should consider political choices and layers of socio-economic strata, age, disability and gender, while examining this problem of oppression through nutrition. Currently, there is hardly any national-level noticeable academic work, literary and inclusive political activism other than some scattered opinions on food sovereignty, traditional agriculture and land redistribution. In a report for UNEP, Wali Haider and Naveed Ahmed looked at the political vision for conserving genetic resources and self-reliance in Pakistan. One of their conclusions was that without land ownership and access to and control of resources in Pakistan, small-scale farmers cannot create sustainable food systems. Neither do they have food sovereignty, which means sustainable land use and conservation of genetic resources will remain nothing more than elusive goals. Sara Raza (in her article for Law Journal of LUMS) claimed that La Via Campesina, the International Peasant’s Movement, finds its roots in peasant agriculture and empowers farmers towards food sovereignty, which promotes social justice and dignity, and allows them to escape the shackles of the corporate world that wishes to throw off peasants’ agricultural model. Dr Linda Alvarez noted in her scientific research works that colonisation is a violent process that fundamentally alters the ways of life of the colonised. Food has always been a fundamental tool in the process of colonisation. Known for his investigative journalism, Eric Schlosser once wrote that fast food is a contrivance of the weird West, it is popular in the rest of the world. The New York Times did a series about global obesity and documented that Brazil, where low-income, isolated residents who once suffered from hunger now suffer from diabetes and heart disease.

The glorification, affordability and accessibility of junk food as a choice and an expression of freedom for our youth should be a matter of grave concern. Our psyche regarding parameters of success and achievements also has to be brought under question. Can we stop feeling elated when one of us get hired by such businesses or the startups get funds or sponsorship? The mass media that should be at the front line to spread correct information about the harmful effects of fast food and fizzy drinks, is nourished by the corporate interests. Hence, it is not surprising to see public health service messages, music shows, and other entertaining programs sponsored by the large corporations that own the junk. The conflict of interest is too complex and challenging. It requires serious attention from the highest tiers of those who run this country.

