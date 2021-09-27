Ben Affleck is Jennifer Lopez’s biggest supporter at 2021 Global Citizen event

As it turns out, Ben Affleck created even more goodwill with Jennifer Lopez after recently attending her latest concert.

A source tells E! News that Ben “really wanted to be there” to watch J.Lo at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 25, and that the Hustlers star appreciated him making it happen.

“She’s been working hard, and it meant a lot to her to have him there,” the insider shares. “She was excited to spend the weekend with him. They went to dinner after the show and had some fun.”

The insider points out that the couple has been “soaking up every last minute together” before they head to different locations for work in the coming week. Ben will soon be hunkering down in Austin, while Jen sets up shop in Vancouver.

“They had a great time and loved spending the weekend together,” the individual continued. “They will make every effort they can to come out and support the other. Ben was very impressed with Jennifer’s show and loves watching her perform.”

Ben Affleck is truly the biggest Jennifer Lopez fan. On Saturday, Sept. 25, the actor was on hand to support his girlfriend at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City, which marked her first gig since they confirmed their rekindled romance.

The singer performed songs such as her hit “Jenny From the Block”-whose 2002 music video stars Ben, as well “I’m Real and “Ain’t It Funny” with Ja Rule and “All I Have” with LL Cool J. Offstage, Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, were seen embracing and holding hands.

A day later, the two were seen smiling and walking together in a park in the city.

J.Lo last performed music at the VAX Live event in Los Angeles on May 2, where Ben appeared separately onstage. After that concert, the two vacationed together in Montana, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.