Court grants interim bail to PMLN’s Khokhar brothers

Anti-corruption court on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Khokhar brothers in a case related to allegedly occupying state’s land.

Saiful Malook Khokhar, Afzal Khokhar and others appeared before the court in Monday’s hearing. Prosecutor, at the outset of the hearing, said Saiful Malook is facing charges of occupying the state’s land and not paying property tax.

Meanwhile, the counsel of the applicants in his arguments before the court alleged that the anti-corruption department registered a case over political differences.

Turning down the allegations of illegal allotment of any plot, the lawyer of Khokhar brothers pleaded with the court to grant interim bail to his clients.

Later, the court-approved interim bails of Saiful Malook and Azfal Khokhar.

Earlier this year, district administration Lahore had retrieved 38 kanals of state land allegedly illegally occupied by PML-N’s Khokhar brothers.

Sources had said the administration launched an anti-encroachment operation near Expo Centre and recovered the government land from illegal occupation. The value of the retrieved land is estimated at around Rs1.5 billion.

The Khokhar brothers had fraudulently encroached upon the land and were served notices prior to the operation, the sources said.